Punjab Imposes Lockdown in 11 Districts

The Government of Punjab has imposed lockdowns in eleven districts due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, the lockdowns have been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, and Rahim Yar Khan from 27 August to 15 September.

Accordingly, local markets will be allowed to remain open until 8 PM while all the other markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Indoor wedding events have been banned but outdoor wedding events will be permitted with a maximum of 300 guests.

Restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor dining until 10 PM but all kinds of events, including religious, cultural, and sporting activities, are banned.

Gyms will be open only for vaccinated individuals, while amusement spots, water sports, and swimming pools will remain closed.

Government and private offices will operate with 50 percent attendance, and public transport will also run with 50 percent passengers.

Only vaccinated citizens will be permitted to travel in the areas under lockdown.

The provincial government has directed the local administrations and police forces to coordinate the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).