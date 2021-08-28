Punjab Police Launches Women Safety App

In view of rising incidents of harassment against women, Punjab Police has launched an application specifically developed to allow women to contact authorities during emergencies.

Named “Women Safety App,” the application lets women alert Police Emergency Helpline 15 at a click of a button. It also shares the coordinates of the complainant with the authorities, enabling them to easily locate the complainant.

The application also features an Emergency Live Chat for the assistance of women. It allows them to call the helplines of Punjab Highway Patrol and Motorway Police during emergencies as well.

It also shows all the secure, partially secure, and unsecured places on the map, based on the reviews of other women. The application lets women add their reviews about any place as well.

The application is also directly linked with IGP Complaint Center, PCSW Complaint Portal, and Ombudsman Complaint Portal to enable women to easily lodge their complaints.

It contains different laws, acts, and ordinances for the awareness of women. It includes the Child Marriage Act, Code of Conduct at Workplace, Harassment Act 2012, Child Labor Ordinance, and Women Workplace Act 2010.

The Women Safety Application is available on both Play Store and App Store.