Rector Superior University, Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Receives Governor’s Excellence Award in Academia

The coveted Governor’s Excellence Award in Academia was conferred on Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector Superior University, for her outstanding performance in the education sector of Pakistan.

The Governor’s Award is one of the most prestigious civilian awards given to any person who is a Pakistani national and has proven his/her noteworthy contribution in their relevant fields.

To acknowledge one of the most renowned names in the field of academia, an award ceremony was held at the Governor’s House, Punjab, on 27th August 2021. His Excellency Governor Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Sarwar, handed the award to Dr. Sumaira and praised her tireless academic contributions.

The youth of Pakistan is looking for a direction that can help them achieve their dreams. The education sector was in dire need to fill the gap between academia and the corporate world. This vacuum was taken as an opportunity by Dr. Sumaira and she envisioned her journey to make Pakistan economically superior.

She made the academicians at Superior University realize that the institution will not be a factory of unemployed graduates, but instead will transform mindsets from job seekers to job creators through the 3U1M PROGRAM.

Her vibrant, dedicated, and meaningful efforts borne fruits with her entrepreneurship teaching and training program which curated a revolution where business ideas started pouring in at CMACED platform and were mentored at scale-up, giving confidence to students that ‘nothing is impossible and ideas define you.’

Superior University since then has been contributing to flourishing viable ideas and changing the face of economics in Pakistan. The life enthralled through clubs, societies, and Superior voice leaders who have made graduates’ journey at Superior worthwhile.

This vision is now a decade old and its impact can be seen in the regulations of the higher education department of Pakistan. Besides this Dr. Sumaira Rehman is a staunch believer in collaborating for achieving goals.

The Rectors’ Conference is a pure example where Superior University set a platform and invited all rectors to make necessary changes in equipping our youth with the best practices and idea development.

Adding value to the lives of youth and making University a fun learning environment has made Dr. Sumaira the right individual to receive Governor’s Excellence Award in Academia. Her services in academia can be termed as bigger, bolder, and superior because of being student-centered, unique, innovative, and agile.

Dr. Sumaira Rehman, the youngest female rector of any Pakistani university is an iron lady who stands firm with a vision, to provide a platform for globally acknowledged education and skills development for the youth of Pakistan.

She has been helping young Pakistanis discover their hidden potentials to use their university learnings for the social, economic, and cultural enrichment and development of their motherland.

She got her Ph.D. in Women Entrepreneurship from the United Kingdom. She is a living example of women empowerment in Pakistan by being a member of prestigious government organizations like PHEC, PIEDC, and PTDRC.

This achievement will not only create a positive impact on the educational fraternity, but will also develop more avenues to find the superheroes like Dr. Sumaira Rehman who dream of an economically Superior Pakistan and also create a positive image of our country globally.