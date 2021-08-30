Al-Haj Proton Announces Good News About Car Deliveries

The production and sales operations of Proton have been resumed in Malaysia, following the decline in the COVID-19 infection rate in the country. Owing to this development, Al-Haj Proton has announced via its social media account that it is working hard to ensure the earliest delivery of vehicles to its customers.

The official notice also adds that the resumption of operations will not only allow the company to ensure ease in the imports of CBUs but will also allow it to venture into the local assembly of its vehicles as well.

The company has stated on several occasions that its assembly plant in Pakistan is near completion, however, the CKD operations couldn’t continue due to the difficulties in overseas transportation amid the recent wave of the Coronavirus across central and south Asia.

Now seems to be the right time for Al-Haj Proton to work on ensuring a strong market presence, as the company is about to face tough competition with the recent addition of BAIC in the Pakistani car market.

BAIC, especially with its D20 sedan, is likely to give tough competition to Proton in the A-segment sedan category, as the said vehicle competes directly with Proton Saga. With the development on the horizon, it would be interesting to see how Proton will manage to grab a larger share in the market.