Samsung Shows off a Dual Folding Phone Prototype

Samsung Display recently hosted the iMID 2021 exhibition in Korea where it showed off several next-generation foldable screen devices. One of the most interesting ones was a dual folding phone that had not one, but two folds, similar to TCL’s tri-folding phone concept.

The video below shows the device in action.

This prototype device features a 7.2-inch multi-foldable screen that has three sections and two folding points. It can fold inwards and outwards like an “S” curve and can be used in any form factor. It’s a compact device when fully folded, but can be opened up to a large screen for easy split-screen multitasking.

There is also a triple camera setup on the left corner, but that is likely just for show as the device means to showcase the display only.

Sadly, the video does not show the device in its folded state or what it looks like from different angles.

It is also worth mentioning that it is not an upcoming device since it’s only a prototype used for exhibition. Samsung is, however, working on several folding phone ideas but a commercial device is most likely going to look different.