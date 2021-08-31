Systems Limited Invests $3 Million in Retailistan

Systems Limited has invested an amount of $3 million in the emerging startup Retailistan, focusing on the digitization of the retail supply chain in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The company has acquired 20 percent stakes in the company at the cost of Rs. 468 million, while being the minority shareholder through its dedicated and wholly-owned subsidiary Systems Ventures (Private) Limited (SVL).

ALSO READ NSS Net Savings Turn Negative for the First Time in 16 Years

As part of the strategy on merger and acquisition, Systems Limited is actively exploring other startups and M&A opportunities. The investment is aimed at enhancing its presence in the digital retail landscape in the country and for complementing its EP Systems.

Founded in 2015, Retailistan is managed by a highly skilled group of four engineers with immense experience in Pakistan’s retail supply chain. Their product, SalesFlo, is used by most of the major producers and distributors of consumer goods in Pakistan. The platform covers Distribution Management System, Digital Merchandising and Instore Marketing tool, and Data science solutions (Data Analytics).

ALSO READ Pakistani Consortium Acquires Exploration Rights in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block

Systems Limited has been working extensively to tap into opportunities in the retail and e-commerce segment through OneLoad having 40,000 plus retailers across Pakistan.

The company has embarked on building eight regional sales hubs around the country to effectively target new retail signups and scale up its distribution reach. It is also working on various aspects of Pilot readiness for its new e-wallet business under the State Bank of Pakistan’s Electronic Money Institution (EMI) Regulations. This will open up new avenues for it.