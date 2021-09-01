FBR Rolls Out Module in WeBOC System for Online Export Facilitation Scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue has successfully developed and rolled out a new module in the Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization Application.

This facility can be availed by exporters after registering on the WeBOC system. A new feature for this purpose, called the ‘Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) / Export Oriented Unit (EOU) / Manufacturing Bond (MB)’, has been added to the WeBOC menu.

The license application that is available on the WeBOC system is to be filled online by traders and exporters. The online EFS application will be submitted to the concerned customs formation. After initial scrutiny, it will be sent to the regulatory authority for approval.

Whether a license is approved either provisionally or finally, it will be forwarded to the Input-Output Co-efficient Organization (IOCO) or the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for the issuance of an analysis certificate, after which a message will be sent to the concerned trader or exporter.

Another feature that allows traders to apply online for the license of Common Export House has been added to the WeBOC system. The Common Export House will provide the facility of purchasing imported intermediary goods and raw materials to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as direct and indirect exporters.

Stakeholders, including SMEs, exporters, and customs agents, and the Ministry of Commerce commended the initiative as a tool that will provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s industry and exports. This will, in turn, create employment opportunities and will earn foreign exchange for the country.

By launching the EFS module, Pakistan has achieved an important milestone envisaged in the Trade Facilitation Agreement 2017. This initiative will remove the SME’s bottlenecks in exporting goods, which will play an effective role in improving the country’s rating on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business and Trading Across the Borders indices.