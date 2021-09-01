Samsung’s Upcoming Folding Screen Laptop’s Official Name Gets Leaked

Samsung is already pushing the limits of foldable smartphones, but it may be looking to expand the foldable screen technology to laptops as well. The company’s first folding screen laptop may be called the Galaxy Book Fold and it is reportedly coming soon.

Advertisement

Tipster Ice Universe shared this leak on Twitter, which shows that this folding laptop will be called Samsung Galaxy Book Fold 17.

This device was originally showcased at the SID 2021 exhibition in May this year, but only as a prototype.

Not much is known about this folding screen laptop so far, only that it will have a 17-inch folding OLED display. We also expect the final product to look different from what the company showcased at SID 2021. The image above shows the concept device with extremely thin bezels and an under-screen camera. Its display extends all the way from the top to the base of the laptop.

If this device is indeed real and is coming soon, then we expect to hear more on the final product over the upcoming weeks.

Samsung is not the first company to showcase this technology as Lenovo already announced the ThinkPad X1 Fold last year. The X1 Fold has a 13.3-inch foldable OLED display with a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels.

ALSO READ Lenovo Unveils Worlds First All-Screen Foldable Laptop

It is an interesting idea but ultimately it all depends on how well it does on the market.