SECP Warns Public Against Investing in Fraudulent Investment Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned the general public against investing in any fraudulent investment schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives.

The SECP has been constantly clarifying that mere registration of a company does not authorize it to solicit deposits from the general public or offer investment schemes.

It has been observed recently that a company, namely “Econex Sales and Marketing (Private) Limited,” is offering various packages to attract the public to its unlawful business activities of multi-level marketing (MLM) and referral marketing. The said company is using its registration status with SECP to win public confidence, deceptively implying that such activities are being undertaken through SECP’s regulated platform.

As clearly provided in the explanation of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017, raising unauthorized deposits from the general public, indulging in referral marketing, MLM, Pyramid, and Ponzi Schemes are unlawful activities in terms of explanation of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017. The SECP, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, has initiated necessary legal action against M/s Econex Sales and Marketing (Private) Limited.

In view of the foregoing, the general public is hereby expressly advised in their own interest to be careful not to invest their hard-earned money or indulge in illegal schemes launched by this company, actively being propagated through social media accounts and pages. The same caution may be exercised in the case of any other company involved in any illegal deposit-taking, unauthorized investment, or MLM schemes.