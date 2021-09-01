Windows 11 is Releasing on October 5 as a Free Update

Microsoft has finally confirmed a launch date for Windows 11. The new and refreshed OS is coming on October 5 as a free update for all eligible PCs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Microsoft Surface Duo 2 to Launch in October With Several Improvements

System Requirements

To check if your PC is eligible, here are the system requirements for Windows 11:

Processor : 64-bit architecture at 1 GHz or faster; Intel 8th Gen or newer, AMD Ryzen 3000 or better, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c or better

: 64-bit architecture at 1 GHz or faster; Intel 8th Gen or newer, AMD Ryzen 3000 or better, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c or better RAM : 4 GB or higher

: 4 GB or higher Storage: 64 GB or more

64 GB or more Display : HD (720p) display, larger than 9-inches diagonal in size, 8-bit color channel (or better)

: HD (720p) display, larger than 9-inches diagonal in size, 8-bit color channel (or better) TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: Direct X12 or later capable; WDDM 2.0 driver or newer

Keep in mind that not everyone will get the Windows 11 update on October 5. Microsoft says that only new eligible devices will get the update first. It will then roll out to older devices on the market based on their hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device, and other factors.

The company says that all eligible devices should get the update by mid-2022.

Windows 10 users will get the update automatically in their Windows Update menu once it’s ready. You should also be able to download the update manually, which has always been the case with Windows updates.

Check out the video below to see what’s new in Windows 11.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/Uh9643c2P6k

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Uh9643c2P6k?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Uh9643c2P6kActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/Uh9643c2P6k

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Uh9643c2P6k?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Uh9643c2P6k



Note that just like Windows 10, the early launch version of Windows 11 will be rife with bugs and half-done features. You should consider upgrading at a later date when Microsoft fixes issues and adds more features.