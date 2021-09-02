Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected to Launch in October

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s launch has been ambiguous since the start. Some reports believed that it was canceled while some claim that it has simply been delayed to September. A newer report, however, says that it’s launching in October.

This leak is an exclusive report from renowned tipster Jon Prosser, who claims that his sources mention an October launch date. His sources reveal that the Galaxy S21 FE will be up for pre-orders on October 20 and will start shipping and arrive in stores by October 29.

Going by these dates, we can expect an official announcement just before the pre-orders, somewhere around mid-October. This means that the teaser campaign could start in early October and that is when we will get official dates from Samsung itself.

According to past leaks, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole camera at the top will be a 32MP shooter.

Its design will be the same as the Galaxy S21. The only minor difference is that the main camera cutout will have the same color as the rear panel, unlike the vanilla S21.

Depending on the region, it will either be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 SoC. Its 4,500 mAh battery will have the usual 25W fast charging support.