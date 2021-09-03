AIOU Announces Admissions in BA Associate Degree & B.Ed

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened admission for the second phase of autumn semester 2021.

In this phase, the varsity has announced admissions in BA general (Associate Degree in Arts), B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), one-and-a-half year, two-year, and four-year teachers training (B.Ed) programs.

A statement from the AIOU said that a candidate must have cleared all compulsory courses in Secondary and Higher Secondary including English, with at least 33 marks for admission in BA General and B.Com.

Meanwhile, candidates seeking admission in Associate Degree in Education (B.Ed) should have obtained at least 45 percent in FA/FSC.

It maintained that applicants must have a four-year degree (MA/MSc/BS or a four-year BA Honors) to get admission in the 1.5 years B.Ed program. However, admission in the four-year B.Ed program can be obtained based on FA/FSC or equivalent education (Second Division).

Further, admissions in four-year BS (ODL Mode) programs in 10 subjects are also being offered in this phase. The subjects are Accounting and Finance, Arabic, English, Gender and Women’s Studies, Instructional Design and Technology, library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Urdu and Islamic Studies with seven specializations (General, Qur’an, and Tafsir, Sharia, Hadith and Hadith Sciences, Sharia Studies, Dars-e- Nizami and Interfaith Studies).

The AIOU statement declared that students who intend to enroll in the first semester of the Associate Degrees in BA General of B.Com, and continuing students, can apply through both online and manual systems. While in other programs, students must apply online.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university website. Interested candidates have been asked to submit their forms online by 18 October.