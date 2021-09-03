Islamabad Schools Closed for a Week Due to COVID-19

Islamabad administration has decided to close all public and private schools due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to sources, all educational institutions across the federal capital will be closed from 6 September to 11 September

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data, out of 3,787 country-wide infections during the last 24 hours, Islamabad reported 332, most of them were Delta variant cases.

Punjab reported the highest number of cases, 1,368, followed by Sindh, 1,228. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 667 cases, Balochistan 47, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 104, and Gilgit-Baltistan 41 cases on Thursday. The positivity rate stands at 6.33 percent.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas had made the same announcement. Taking to Twitter he said:

“All public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions.”

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021

The minister requested students and teachers to stay home and protect their families.