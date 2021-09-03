LHC Orders Punjab Govt to Take Strict Action Against Industries Causing Pollution

The Lahore High Court has ordered the Punjab government to launch a crackdown against pollution-causing industries across the province.

In its detailed judgment in response to a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka, LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Karim, ruled that Punjab Water Commission should take strict action against industries responsible for environmental degradation.

The LHC Judge observed that eliminating environmental pollution is the primary responsibility of the government and the Punjab government has failed to effectively discharge this duty.

The Punjab government has also been unsuccessful in implementing robust measures for the protection of the environment in the province.

These industries have contaminated the groundwater with harmful substances such as arsenic, iron, and fluoride, and are responsible for 1.5 million deaths annually.

The LHC Judge ordered to appoint environmental inspectors to ensure the installation of water treatment plants and zig-zag technology by sugar and brick kiln industries respectively to curb environmental degradation.

He also called for action against factories and shops involved in the manufacturing and selling of plastic bags despite a complete ban on the import, manufacturing, and sale of plastic bags.

Justice Shahid Karim said that protection of the environment and conservation of water is the fundamental right of every citizen.

Adjourning the petition till 9 September, he added that such petitions of public interest should not come to an end and their judicial supervisory should continue.