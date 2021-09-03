Lahore Police Launches Its Official Website

Lahore Police has launched its first-ever official website which is centered upon the principles of citizen-centric policing and community awareness.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG (AIG) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, launched the website on Thursday alongside SSP Discipline, Mubasher Makan, SDPO North Cantt, ASP Bushra Nisar, and other senior police officers.

Addressing the launch ceremony, CCPO Lahore said the website has all the necessary information and guidelines related to different services offered to the citizens by Lahore Police.

These services include community policing, public service guidelines, digital systems and applications, police facilitation centers, front desks, complaints mechanism, and information of police.

The website contains a functional disability mode to facilitate differently-abled citizens. It also has all the details of all the senior police officers and their contact numbers.

It will also regularly publish seniority lists, promotion orders, exams and interview schedules, standing orders, and orders affecting general members of any cadre of Lahore Police.

The CCPO added that the website is user-friendly and has a one-page layout that is in line with the international standards and is secured by a strong anti-hacking Drupal CMS mechanism.

Although the launch of the official website is a commendable move by Lahore Police, the website only contains information of all arms of the department and lacks an important functionality of modern citizen-centric policing which is online FIR registration.