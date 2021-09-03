PMC Clarifies Its Decision on Delay or Cancelation of MDCAT

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be conducted across the country without any cancelation or delay.

Advertisement

It tweeted that the entrance tests that started on 30 August at locally and internationally designated centers will continue until 30 September.

The PMC said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has disposed of the petition seeking the cancellation of the MDCAT, and explained that the Multan High Court’s decision was for one applicant in particular who had asked for a reschedule because one of his Intermediate papers was clashing with the MDCAT.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals the Details of His Meeting With Ramiz Raja

The PMC declared on Wednesday that candidates who have clashes in the schedules of their Intermediate and secondary education examinations and the MDCAT can have it rescheduled.

Its tweet read: “If any student appearing for a board of intermediate and secondary education (theory or practical) exam or a medical admission test across the country has a clash with their MDCAT exam date, they can now apply for rescheduling”.

MDCAT 2021 Rescheduling For Applicants with Conflict in Board Examination. Please click on the following link for the application form: https://t.co/yWrjEXj0B9 pic.twitter.com/V3VeU55WzS — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) September 1, 2021

The tweet also detailed that such candidates are required to attach a copy of their date sheets with their applications and submit them at mdcat.pmc.gov.pk/ExaminationForm/Index.

ALSO READ PTA Rejects Extension Request of Telcos For 3G/4G Spectrum Auction

Additionally, candidates who have COVID-19 and have their MDCAT scheduled in ten days can skip it as long as their forms had been filled and submitted in advance. They also need to submit their COVID-19 positive reports conducted at PMC-designated laboratories.

The reports will be verified and cross-checked with the laboratories, and forgery will result in the cancellation of the candidate’s registration.