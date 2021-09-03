Babar Azam Reveals the Details of His Meeting With Ramiz Raja

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam recently met with the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja where they discussed the roadmap for Pakistan cricket in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Joe Root Eyes Mohammad Yousuf’s Record for Most Test Runs in a Year

Ramiz is expected to be officially announced as PCB Chairman after elections on 13 September but according to reports, he has started his meetings with PCB higher-ups, the chief selector, and the captain of the national team.

Babar revealed that there were positive discussions and both shared their views on what the future holds for the Pakistan cricket team. Babar revealed that Ramiz shared his mindset and they both agreed on how and which direction the national team and cricket in the country needs to move towards.

The 26-year old also talked about the preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and the high-octane encounter against arch-rivals India. Babar said that he is hopeful of opening their campaign by defeating India and they will give their 100 percent to win the mega event for their country.

ALSO READ Four Uncapped Players Named in Pakistan’s ODI Squad for New Zealand Series

Babar said that the pressure is on India as they have not played T20 cricket as a group for a while. He said that they have played a lot of Test cricket and will turn their focus towards franchise cricket which gives Pakistan an added advantage because they have played international T20 cricket as a unit.

He said that Pakistan will try to make full use of the conditions in the UAE and take the game to the opposition in each match of the mega event.

The stylish middle-order batsman also talked about Pakistan’s much-changed ODI squad against New Zealand. He said that he is satisfied with the squad picked for the series and said that it is a good opportunity for players to showcase their talents and become permanent members of the ODI side.