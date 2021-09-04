KP to Close Educational Institutions in Eight Districts

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to close all the educational institutions in eight districts due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
According to the details, the educational institutions in Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, and D.I.Khan will remain closed from 4 to 11 September.
The provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, announced the decision in a tweet that read: “With the persisting situation of covid-19 across the country, NCOC decided to close schools in areas where covid is on a consistent rise”.
The Government of Punjab has also imposed restrictions in 15 districts in addition to closing schools across the province for a week due to a disconcerting spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Islamabad District Administration also announced the closure of all the government and private educational institutions in the capital city from 6 to 11 September.