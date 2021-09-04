Advertisement

KP to Close Educational Institutions in Eight Districts

Posted 29 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to close all the educational institutions in eight districts due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to the details, the educational institutions in Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, and D.I.Khan will remain closed from 4 to 11 September.

The provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, announced the decision in a tweet that read: “With the persisting situation of covid-19 across the country, NCOC decided to close schools in areas where covid is on a consistent rise”.

The Government of Punjab has also imposed restrictions in 15 districts in addition to closing schools across the province for a week due to a disconcerting spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Islamabad District Administration also announced the closure of all the government and private educational institutions in the capital city from 6 to 11 September.

