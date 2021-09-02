Punjab to Close Schools That Fail to Submit Vaccination Certificates of Their Staff

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that the schools across the province that fail to produce vaccination certificates of their entire teaching and non-teaching staff will be closed from Monday.

Advertisement

Speaking on PTV News, the education minister said that special monitoring teams in each district will make surprise visits to schools from next week to check the vaccination certificates. Schools that don’t have their 100 percent staff vaccinated or fail to prove so, will be sealed indefinitely.

ALSO READ Shane Warne Picks Legendary Wasim Akram Among His All-Time Favorite Pacers

Raas noted that the students of all educational institutions will be asked to bring their family members’ vaccination certificates. Those who fail to produce certificates of their parents as well as siblings above 17, will not be allowed to enter the schools.

“All teachers, administration, and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated till next week,” he added.

ALSO READ Twitter Launches Super Follows for Exclusive Subscribers

Later, the provincial minister took to Twitter to say that private schools where the Single National Curriculum (SNC) isn’t implemented 30 days after receiving notice will have their licenses canceled.

Strict instructions given to 36 District CEOs for the implementation of SNC & COVID. Any private school not implementing SNC 30 days after given notice will have their license cancelled. Any school not following COVID SOPs will be closed immediately. Zero exemptions. pic.twitter.com/KMcklJgLgT — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 1, 2021

“Strict instructions were given to 36 District CEOs for the implementation of SNC & COVID-19. Any private school not implementing SNC 30 days after given notice will have their license canceled,” the tweet said.

He added that any school found to be flouting COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) will be closed immediately.