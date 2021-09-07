Punjab Govt Serves Notice to Aitchison College for Violating It’s Order on NSC

The government of Punjab has served a notice to the Aitchison College for not implementing the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in its entirety.

The provincial minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, revealed this in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“Letter sent to Aitchison College Lahore for NOT implementing Single National Curriculum in its entirety by Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board. Zero exemptions,” the minister said, adding that he will not let anyone challenge the government’s writ.

He also attached a copy of the letter in his tweet, saying that no school or college, regardless of its stature, will be exempted from the SNC.

The letter, issued from the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) on 25 August, instructed the college administration not to prescribe books to the students that have not been recommended by the board.

Attached with the letter was a list of books sent by Aitchison College for the NOC and the information regarding which books have received approval.

Last week, the provincial minister had announced on Twitter that private schools where the SNC isn’t implemented 30 days after receiving notice would have their licenses canceled.

“Strict instructions were given to 36 District CEOs for the implementation of SNC & COVID-19. Any private school not implementing SNC 30 days after given notice will have their license canceled,” the tweet said.