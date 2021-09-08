Cabinet to End Second Plot Allotment to Judges and Grade-22 Officers

The federal cabinet has decided to abolish the process of allotting second plots to Grade-22 officers and judges of the high court in the name of the Prime Minister’s package.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in which he directed concerned authorities to cancel allotments of second plots to Grade 22 officers and higher judiciary immediately.

He said that allotments are being done by Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Board, and stated that he had no involvement in them.

The premier maintained that it is highly immoral to take land from the poor at cheap prices to benefit certain sections of the society, and added that legislation should be enacted to discourage this practice, if necessary.

Prior to this, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared that the policy of allotting a second plot to grade-22 officers and judges of the high court is illegal.