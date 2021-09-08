Man Arrested for Hate Speech on Social Media

The Kolai-Palas district police have arrested a man called Mohammad Farooq for promoting sectarianism on social media.
DPO Salman Khan said,
We investigated Mohammad Farooq, who confessed to uploading sectarian material on his fake Facebook account from the mobile phone of constable Abdul Qudus, who is his cousin.
He added that the matter has been referred to the concerned FIA Assistant Director for further investigations.
In a separate incident, a worker from Sobrian, Balakot Tehsil, Mohammad Azhar, died after getting stuck in a construction material mixing machine. His body was handed over to his family after being examined by the doctors of the civil hospital as a legal formality.
In other news, the Wildlife Department has dispatched separate teams to Garhi Habibullah to capture a leopard that killed cattle and goats in the Jabri Kaleesh area.