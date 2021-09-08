Metro Bus Resumes Operations in Islamabad and Lahore After 11 Days

Pakistan Mass Transit Authority’s Metro Bus has resumed operations in Islamabad and Lahore today after being taken over by a new contractor.

The Metro Bus service had been at a standstill for 11 days as its drivers and other staffers were on a strike against the previous contactor Albayrak for withholding their salaries, bonuses, experience letters, and other benefits.

The staff ended its strike after the new contractor, Veda Transit Solutions (VTS), took over the service’s operations.

However, the protesters have said that they will take their demands to the court, and demanded that the government should not return the security deposit to Albyrak until their demands are met.

According to the new contract, VTS will oversee the operations of the bus service for eight years from 1 September onward.

Previously, VTS and a group of local banks, with the Bank of Punjab being a key adviser, had arranged and signed an agreement to induct 64 new buses for the Metro Bus project and to save Rs. 2 billion in the duration of the contract.