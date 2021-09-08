PMC Responds After ‘Leaked’ MDCAT Questions Appear on Social Media

The Pakistan Medical Commission has declared that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) MCQs that are being circulated on the Internet are fake.

It shared an example of the questions being shared and claimed that they are not in the ‘MDCAT exam question bank’ and have been propagated by “miscreants to mislead students and create panic”.

Official announcement regarding the messages being circulated on the internet falsely claiming to be questions from the MDCAT. pic.twitter.com/uI08QNHwZp — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) September 7, 2021

The commission advised the candidates to ignore such misleading posts while preparing for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) and to focus on the syllabus.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) also addressed queries about the MDCAT application, attempting the questions, and the final scores in a separate tweet.

PMC responds to queries related to the MDCAT test application, attempting the questions and final test scores. pic.twitter.com/LnOaxotAAc — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) September 7, 2021

It said that candidates will be allowed to skip a question and attempt it later within the given time. They can also revise and change their selected answers if needed.

“The final score will be given on the answers selected by the student when the exam concludes,” it clarified.

The PMC mentioned that all the final answers selected before the examination time lapses will be fully recorded and scored.

In response to a question about internet issues, it explained that the MDCAT is not dependent on an open external internet connection, and internet-related issues will not hinder the process.

The MDCAT is being conducted across the country and will end on 30 September.