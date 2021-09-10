HEC Issues Clarification on Equivalence Certificates for Madaaris Students

The Higher Education Commission has stated that it will issue equivalence certificates against the Sanads of Shahadatul Aalmiyah awarded by the newly-approved madaaris/boards, provided that these students are enrolled after the dates of their recognition by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Advertisement

Prior requirements for admissions to certain levels should also be fulfilled as per the approved modes of study.

ALSO READ NADRA Launches Contactless Biometric Verification Services for Banking and Payments Industry

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also rejected a media report claiming that it had refused to accept and equate the Sanads of newly-established madaaris/boards.

The list of all the approved individual madaaris and wafaq (boards), along with the dates of notifications and details about the modes of study is available on the official HEC website https://hec.gov.pk/english/services/students/Equivalence%20Degree%20Issuance/Pages/Downloads.aspx