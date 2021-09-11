PIA to Resume Flights to Kabul

Pakistan International Airlines has announced that it will resume flight operations to Kabul from 13 September onwards.

According to the details, it will restore flight operations to the capital city, and the first flight will depart on Monday at 7:30 AM.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was granted permission to land at Kabul Airport by Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority. A spokesperson for PIA said that it has completed the preparations for the Kabul flight operations for which it will use Airbus 320 aircraft.

In other news, PIA has announced special flight operations from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to Najaf, Baghdad, and Damascus on the occasion of Arbaeen.

It will conduct eight flight operations from Karachi to Najaf, three to Damascus, and one to Baghdad. Additionally, three flights will be operated from Lahore to Najaf, and one each to Baghdad and Damascus.