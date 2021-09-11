PM Announces 40 Million Sehat Insaf Cards for Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that 40 million Sehat Insaf Cards will be distributed in 36 districts of Punjab between 31 December 2021 and March 2022.

He chaired a meeting to discuss the distribution of the cards in the province and was informed that a massive awareness campaign for better utility of the health insurance facility will be launched in this regard.

The meeting was attended by his Special Assistants Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Punjab’s Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and senior officers.

The premier remarked that universal health coverage is an essential component of the government’s vision, and directed concerned authorities to utilize all resources for the effective execution of the project.

He also directed the Ministers of Health to provide proper guidance to beneficiaries, including illiterate people in particular, and to dispense uniform health facilities to the poor.