SNGPL Stops Gas Supply for 3 Days at CNG Stations

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that the supply of gas to the non-export industry and Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be suspended for three days.

Advertisement

It issued a memorandum detailing that the supply will be suspended from 6:00 PM on Sunday (12 September) to 12 AM on Wednesday (15 September) due to the re-deployment of the Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) exquisite after dry dock.

ALSO READ Govt Considering to Reduce Duties and Sales Tax on Steel Imports

The notification reads:

In order to manage the gas load during the said period, it is requested to advise all the regions to suspend gas/RLNG supply to CNG, cement, general industry, and its captive power (non-export) sectors across the franchised area of SNGPL (including Punjab and KP).

ALSO READ Natural Gas Supply To Various Sectors Surges To Over 4,000 MMCFD

The supply of gas will be suspended at CNG stations, general, non-export, and the cement industry all across the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while it will be continued to the export industry.

Additionally, 10 percent of the total volume of the gas will be supplied to the export industry, and changes in the situation will be duly announced.