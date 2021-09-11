What to Check When Your Car’s AC Stops Working: A Mechanic’s Perspective

Cars are complex pieces of machinery and things can often go wrong with them. Having adequate knowledge of the workings of their essentials can save owners a lot of time, money, energy, and grief.

Air conditioning (AC) in vehicles is generally used the most in the summer and is also prone to a significant amount of wear and tear during this time of the year. Car owners would do well to conduct basic inspections of their AC units themselves. Here are some checks that a driver can make if the ACs of their vehicles stop working.

Engine Overheating

Vehicles tend to overheat in high temperatures or demanding environments like hilly areas, and drivers should keep an eye on the temperature gauge to prevent it. If the AC stops working in such conditions, it is most likely that the engine is overheating. The driver should park the car on the side of the road and wait for at least an hour for the engine to cool down.

Cabin Filter

The cabin filter functions to filter tiny particles of dust in the air, and needs to be checked occasionally. If the AC’s wind speed is lower than usual (does not blow cool air with enough power), the cabin filter located behind the dashboard could be clogged up.

The driver can gently pull the dashboard out, extract the cabin, and inspect it under a source of light. If the light does not pass through the filter, it may be assumed that the filter is clogged and needs to be replaced. The driver can replace this themselves.

AC Fuse

If the AC stops working and the engine is not overheating, then the problem may a short circuit in the fuse box. The driver can check the AC fuse in the fuse box which is either under the bonnet or beside the driver’s leg. A short circuit fuse can also be determined by checking if the AC fan on the radiator does not spin when the AC is on.

It is advisable for the owner to either refer to the owner’s manual or take the vehicle to a mechanic to get the fuse replaced if they do not understand its electrical working.

AC Coolant

If the engine has not overheated, or if the AC fan on the radiator is functioning properly but the AC is not blowing cool air, the driver should have the AC coolant checked by a professional.

ACs use a gas called R134a to cool the air, and it can leak in rare cases. However, checking or refilling the coolant is a risky task and must only be done by a trained professional.

The AC can also have technical problems like a broken condenser caused by road debris, or a broken compressor if it (the AC) has not been used for a long time.

As these issues are highly technical and require practical knowledge of the inner workings of the AC, they should only be checked by a trained professional.