MG HS Plugin Hybrid Up on Display in Lahore

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is evidently seeking to diversify its lineup of vehicles even further, as the company has announced that it has put the HS Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) up for display at MG Lounge, Lahore.

Advertisement

MG announced the news on social media whereby it also affirmed that the new HS PHEV will be hitting the Pakistani roads soon, without mentioning full details.

ALSO READ Honda and Hyundai Gain Market Share as Toyota and Pak Suzuki Suffer Sales Drop

For the curious, the MG HS PHEV is the plugin hybrid variant that combines petrol power with electric power. The MG HS PHEV features the familiar 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which, coupled with a 90 kW hybrid electric motor, produces 256 horsepower, 370 newton-meters of torque, which is sent to front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle also has a 16.6 kWh battery pack that has been fitted in the bottom-rear section of the SUV, which allows for optimized weight distribution, along with on-board charging capability at a flow rate of 3.7 kWh.

Along with a powerful engine, the company boasts a very impressive 55 km/liter fuel average as well, although figures are likely to vary in a real-life situation. Plus, the hybrid powerplant allows for a rather brisk 0-100 kilometer per hour time of just 7.1 seconds.

ALSO READ Kia Lucky Officially Reveals the Number of Cars It Sold During FY2021

The PHEV model, aside from the regular safety and convenience features that are offered in MG Pilot specification, also includes the regenerative braking feature that allows the vehicle’s battery to recharge itself when the brakes are applied.

Details have not yet been made public about the price or the launch date of the vehicle but based on the international price of the vehicle the MG HS PHEV would likely cost the same as the MG ZS EV, which is around Rs. 6.5 million. Granted that it is a huge amount, but the low running cost, added power, modern features, and a comfortable ride make it a rather strong value.