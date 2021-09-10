Kia Lucky Officially Reveals the Number of Cars It Sold During FY2021

Lucky Cement Limited’s subsidiary, Lucky Motor Corporation, has revealed in a financial report for 2021 that it produced 22,500 units of its vehicles in FY2021. The corporation’s total production capacity is 50,000 vehicles per anum.

Advertisement

As per the official figures, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) utilized 44.6 percent of its maximum production capacity. Although it did not disclose its sales figures in the report, the data implies that LMC shifted north of 1500 units per month on average.

ALSO READ Launch Imminent as Kia Stonic and Peugeot 2008 Test Units Spotted in Pakistan

This is an important milestone for the company as it has been just over two years since it was launched in Pakistan.

Its compact crossover SUV — the Kia Sportage — is also its most popular vehicle and currently leads all the crossover SUVs in Pakistan in terms of sales.

Although the Kia Picanto does not share a similar demand, it has been reasonably successful in the Pakistani car market.

The Kia Sorento competes in the local midsize SUV segment but is a rare sight on the roads, especially when compared to the Toyota Fortuner that holds the top spot in terms of sales figures.

ALSO READ Proton Pakistan to Resume Car Deliveries from September

On the other hand, the Kia Carnival appeals to a very small niche of car buyers in Pakistan, and is only offered as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle, meaning that it is the most expensive vehicle in Kia’s lineup for the Pakistani market.

Lucky Motors (LMC) is reportedly also gearing up to launch the Stonic and the Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan. Both are subcompact crossover SUVs but the former will be positioned to appeal to the mainstream market, and the latter will be offered as a premium vehicle targeted at the niche market. Nonetheless, they are both likely to enable significant growth of the company’s production and sales figures.