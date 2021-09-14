Booster Doses Aren’t Needed Against Delta Variant: Report

Coronavirus vaccines effectively prevent severe infection and there is no need for booster doses at the moment, a recently published report in The Lancet has claimed.
The report comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently appealed to rich countries to defer the administration of booster jabs to the general population by the end of the year.
According to the report which is based on the review of observational studies and clinical trials, despite the grave threat of the Delta variant, booster doses for masses are not needed at this stage of the pandemic.
All Coronavirus vaccines approved by the WHO are highly effective against severe symptoms of the disease caused by all main variants including Delta. The vaccines, however, have a relatively lower success rate in preventing asymptomatic cases of infection.
Speaking in this regard, Ana-Maria Henao-Restrepo lead author of the report and WHO’s Medical Officer for Vaccine Research said:
Taken as a whole, the currently available studies do not provide credible evidence of substantially declining protection against severe disease, which is the primary goal of vaccination. If vaccines are deployed where they would do the most good, they could hasten the end of the pandemic by stopping further evolution of variants.