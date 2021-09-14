NCHD Launches Literacy Program for Elderly Citizens

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has initiated a literacy program for senior citizens at ten madrassas of Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

While speaking to a gathering at a madrassa on Monday, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Assistant Director Literacy program, said that the program is meant for young and elderly citizens who could not attend regular school.

He said that these students could also take science subjects besides basic education.

Assistant District Education Officer, Noor Mohammad, and the field officers of NCHD, Badar Munir and Javed Akhtar, were also present at the occasion.

The assistant director said they had inaugurated similar literacy centers at ten seminaries in the district, where people aged between 11 and 45 years could get their education.

“This is a five-month course; the students will be taught mathematics, Urdu, and Islamiat,” he said, adding that the initiative would help those who could not continue formal education.

The Assistant District Education Officer appreciated the NCHD’s efforts to impart education to uneducated people.

“Though the government has taken measures to enroll the out-of-school children, such initiatives are direly needed to promote literacy,” he added.