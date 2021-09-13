Govt Decides to Pass all Matric and Inter Students

The government has decided to pass all matric and intermediate students who appeared in exams this year.

Advertisement

It has been decided that all matric and intermediate students who failed to secure passing marks will be awarded the standard passing threshold of 33 percent and will be promoted to the next classes. The marking scheme for compulsory subjects will be based on the average of elective subjects that were chosen.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood made this decision while chairing the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference held on Monday. “The decision was taken as a supplementary exam was not possible in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country,” it was informed.

In the IPEMC it was also decided that to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects the average of elective subjects will be taken. However to facilitate students all those who fail in any subject will be given 33% marks to for the purpose of computing averages. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 13, 2021

Later in a tweet, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that “Board exams will be held in May-June and next academic year will start from August 22. O and A level exams as per schedule. Universities will make own timetable for exams”.

Important decisions in Inter-provincial education ministers conference. Board exams will be held in May-June and next academic year will start from August 22. O and A level exams as per schedule. Universities will make own timetable for exams — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 13, 2021

He further explained that “every effort will be made to ensure that the entire syllabus for all classes is completed by April/May. Thus there will be no smart syllabus. Exam will be from the entire syllabus”.

The education ministers decided that every effort will be made to ensure that the entire syllabus for all classes is completed by April/May. Thus there will be no smart syllabus. Exam will be from the entire syllabus https://t.co/AX0TwVs0i8 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 13, 2021

Regarding the reopening of institutes, the minister mentioned that relevant recommendations will made in principle to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The Education Ministers also felt that since widespread vaccination has taken place in the education sector, educational institutions should reopen as soon as possible. A recommendation to this effect will be made to NCOC. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 13, 2021

Moreover, the federal government has agreed to hold examinations for the students of classes V and VIII. In this regard, a summary was recently approved and dispatched to relevant authorities by the Director-General concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that schools have already resumed classes for grades IX and X. Regarding the examination schedule for classes I-VIII, the Federal Directorate for Education will notify all the public sector schools in the following weeks.