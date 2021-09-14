Pakistan and UAE to Pen MoU to Facilitate Halal Exports

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed the potential of collaborations between the two countries in the field of Science and Technology.

The two sides agreed that Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the export process of Halal products from Pakistan to UAE, thus benefitting Pakistani exporters.

Moreover, the Ambassador on behalf of the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology invited the Federal Minister to attend the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020. The Minister is invited to address the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (# GMIS2021) as a distinguished speaker.

The Minister assured the Ambassador of his participation, saying that it would be an honor to be a part of a distinguished global platform.

In his remarks, the Federal Minister said the bilateral relations between UAE and Pakistan were historic and based on years of brotherhood and mutual trust. “UAE is an important country and Pakistan looks forward to strengthening these relations further,” he added.

Mr. Faraz underlined that it was a need of the hour to create economic opportunities for the investors from both countries. He hoped that Dubai Expo would provide an important platform in this regard.

The Ambassador assured of full cooperation, particularly in the field of Science and Technology.