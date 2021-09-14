PIA Receives Leased Airbus A320 at Islamabad International Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted two new aircraft into its fleet. The national flag carrier announced this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, PIA said that the acquisition of two A320 Airbuses is part of its fleet replacement program that aimed at providing a better and much more comfortable travel experience to its customers.

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Likely to be Included in Coaching Staff for T20 World Cup

“This A320 becomes part of PIA fleet. It is part of PIA’s fleet replacement program that would provide a better and much more comfortable travel experience to our valued customers,” the tweet said.

It said that one of the aircraft arrived at the New Islamabad International Airport earlier this morning while another will reach Pakistan in a couple of days.

ALSO READ PCB Reveals Pakistan’s Schedule for the Tour of Bangladesh

Note that the national airline had acquired two more Airbus aircraft in November 2019. The aircraft had been acquired on a dry lease from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Operating Officer, Aijaz Mazhar, Chief Technical Officer, Amir Ali, along with senior officials had inspected the aircraft.