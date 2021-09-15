FBR Announces New Portal for Overseas Pakistanis to File Income Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Wednesday a new link (URL) for overseas Pakistanis to file their income tax returns.
According to a tweet of FBR spokesperson, FBR, considering the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis to access IRIS, has developed the following link for their facilitation to file their income tax returns: iiris.fbr.gov.pk
The spokesperson’s tweet reads: “We are engaging National Heroes, Social Influencers and Public Celebrities to promote our Income Tax Returns filing campaign for tax year 2020-21. Sohail Ahmed Azizi is acting as Brand Ambassador for #FBR.
The FBR website now displays two different links for return filers. One, income tax return filing for users within Pakistan, and second, income tax return filing for users outside Pakistan.