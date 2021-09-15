Advertisement

FBR Announces New Portal for Overseas Pakistanis to File Income Tax Returns

Posted 16 mins ago by Jehangir Nasir

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Wednesday a new link (URL) for overseas Pakistanis to file their income tax returns.

According to a tweet of FBR spokesperson, FBR, considering the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis to access IRIS, has developed the following link for their facilitation to file their income tax returns: iiris.fbr.gov.pk

The spokesperson’s tweet reads: “We are engaging National Heroes, Social Influencers and Public Celebrities to promote our Income Tax Returns filing campaign for tax year 2020-21. Sohail Ahmed Azizi is acting as Brand Ambassador for #FBR.

The FBR website now displays two different links for return filers. One, income tax return filing for users within Pakistan, and second, income tax return filing for users outside Pakistan.

Jehangir Nasir
