Private Schools Oppose the Decision of Passing Matric and Intermediate Students

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has opposed the government’s decision to pass all matric and intermediate students who attempted the examination this year.

President of the federation, Kashif Mirza, said the decision is an insult to deserving and competent students.

He also criticized the idea of starting the next academic session in August instead of March.

The statement was in response to the government’s decision on Monday to award 33 percent marks to those students who fail in any subject.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, took to Twitter to announce the decisions taken during the 32nd Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday.

Besides allotting passing marks to failing students, the government has also decided to conduct matric and intermediate exams twice a year.

The minister said that next year the matric exams would be held in May and June, while the intermediate exams would be held in October and November.

The new academic session will begin on 22 August, and there will be no change in the schedule of O and A-Level examinations.

The minister maintained that these changes were enforced due to the current situation of the COVID-19.