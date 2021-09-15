Samsung Mocks Apple for Adding 120Hz Refresh Rate so Late

Samsung leaves no opportunity to mock its biggest rival Apple over almost every new iPhone release. This year is no different either as Samsung has taken it to Twitter to taunt Apple on how late it is with high refresh rate displays.

The Korean phone maker’s latest tweet aims to remind people how Samsung already introduced 120Hz displays on its flagship phone a while back.

We’ve been refreshing at 120Hz for a while now… — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021

Its been almost two years since Samsung introduced 120Hz displays on its smartphones. The feature debuted with the Galaxy S20 series in February 2020 and Apple is only catching up now in September 2021. Additionally, Samsung made it available on every single Galaxy S20 phone, while Apple has limited it to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, meaning customers have to spend extra for the feature.

But to be fair, Samsung was not one of the first brands to introduce the feature either. It was actually introduced by OnePlus for the first time in May 2019 with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Samsung did not enable a 120Hz refresh rate with maximum resolution either, while the OnePlus 8 was able to do so with the same hardware.

Secondly, the Galaxy S20 can only switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, while the iPhone 13 Pro is able to go between 10Hz and 120Hz at all times depending on your usage to save battery.

Hence, both companies have their fair share of criticism in this case.