TECNO POVA 2 Now Available in Markets Nationwide

TECNO has launched the 7,000mAh ‘powerhouse’ POVA 2 in Pakistan. POVA 2 is now officially available in both online and offline markets at the price of PKR 28,999.

POVA 2 comes as a successor of the famous POVA gaming series from TECNO. It comes with a 7,000mAh battery, 6.9-Inch FHD+ LCD panel with 1080X2460 resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone supports heavy gaming with its big battery, 18W dual IC flash charge, Helio G85 processor, and 6+128GB storage.

Apart from this, TECNO has introduced special gaming features in the new POVA 2. The features include ET engine, Game Voice Changer, Magic Button, and more. POVA 2 comes as a powerful gaming device, especially for PUBG players. Pre-bookings for this device were live from September 7 till September 14, 2021, where massive discounts were given to PUBG users.

According to TECNO, POVA 2 is the first-ever 7000mAh battery phone in Pakistan. It supports an 18W fast charging with Dual IC which will help charge this huge battery in a short time, meaning that users can charge it on the go. This combination provides unlimited gaming sessions, binge-watching videos, and movies without any hassle.

For POVA 2 promotions, TECNO also started the PUBG Dealers championship, where numerous dealers participated to win brand new POVA 2 phones. Moreover, all Zong 4G users will get a special offer of 12GB free internet for three months after activating the sim in their all-new POVA 2 device.