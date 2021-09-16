Govt to Give Amnesty to Multiple Passport Holders

The Ministry of Interior has decided to give amnesty to the Pakistani citizens who illegally acquired multiple passports by submitting fake documents.

Advertisement

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, chaired a meeting on Wednesday attended by Secretary Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and Director General of Immigration and Passports, Dr. Naeem Rauf, in which this decision was taken.

ALSO READ UK Govt Rejects Nawaz Sharif’s Request for Visa Extension

The multiple passport holders have been given 90 days to revoke more than one passport issued in their name via the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

The federal cabinet will give the final approval of the amnesty before its enforcement and DG Immigration and Passports will prepare a summary to be sent to the cabinet.

According to the official data of the ministry, so far 1,629 applications have been received of those citizens who hold dual passports illegally. However, the government needs an approved policy to revoke such passports.

ALSO READ Qatar to Grant Visa-on-Arrival to Pakistani Nationals

Following the approval of the policy, multiple passport holders will be permitted to keep only one passport.