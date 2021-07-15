Qatar to Grant Visa-on-Arrival to Pakistani Nationals

Qatar will now grant visa-on-arrival to Pakistani nationals, and this entails the payment of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days which can be extended to another 30 days on request.

In order to avail of the tourist visa-on-arrival facility, the applicant must have a valid passport for at least six months, a confirmed return ticket, a polio vaccination certificate, and a confirmed hotel reservation in one of Qatar’s hotels during the visit period.

Pakistanis visiting Qatar must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as approved by the Ministry of Public Health, must complete a period of 14 days after the last dose, and must also have a negative COVID-19 test report taken 48 hours prior to their arrival in Qatar.

All the airlines and concerned departments have been informed about the new immigration policy.

In order to obtain approval from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health before traveling, travelers must register themselves on the Ehteraz platform (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).