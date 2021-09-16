KP’s Excise and Taxation Department Launches its App

Provincial governments in Pakistan are rigorously pursuing digitization of their services and the latest development, in this case, has come from the Excise and Taxation department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which launched its app today.

The department has named the mobile app “Zama KP,” and will provide services of Token Tax, Vehicle verification, Registration, Transfer, and New Number Plates.

The app will be a welcoming update for the people of the province who will now be able to use the services of the department from the comfort of their homes.

In similar news, the Federal Excise and Taxation office launched its services of vehicles registration and verification among others on Monday within the Islamabad City app and just yesterday the government of Punjab offered a 15 percent discount on token tax if people opt to pay through ePay Punjab app.