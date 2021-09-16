Rupee Makes A Remarkable Recovery Against All Currencies After SBP Warning

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) appreciated against the US dollar (USD) on Thursday, recovering from September 15’s record low and gaining 94 paisas in the inter-bank market to close at Rs. 168.18.

The rupee slid, on Wednesday, to Rs. 169.70 against the USD before recovering and closing at an all-time low of Rs. 169.12.

Ali Khizar, Head of Research at Business Recorder, tweeted that the warnings of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed against speculators had worked to alleviate some pressure on the PKR.

The threat by Deputy Governor SBP to market speculators worked right away (in immediate term). PKR/USD is trading below 168. https://t.co/aZtfIy1aMn pic.twitter.com/lfLAHn0Lq8 — Ali khizar (@AliKhizar) September 16, 2021

Asad Rizvi, former Treasury Head Chase Manhattan Bank, also tweeted that the SBP Deputy Governor’s statement, wherein he had claimed that the central bank would not allow speculations, helped the rupee.

I/B MARKET.@shaukattarin & SBP Dy Governor Murtaza said they wouldn’t allow speculation.@ImranKhanPTI

SBP prohibits free movement of currencies & due to regular reporting & better control @rezabaqir of Exchange companies. They have no room to maneuver.SBP monitor Bank’s 1/2 — Asad Rizvi 🇵🇰 (@asadcmka) September 16, 2021

On September 15, the SBP Deputy Governor appeared on a talk show, hosted by anchorperson Kamran Khan, and said that the central bank would take action to prevent panic in the forex market.

رپے کی گراوٹ پر بڑی پریشانی نہیں ڈپٹی گورنر SBP مرتضی سید کہتے ہیں " سٹے بازوں نے پہلے بھی نقصان اٹھایا آئندہ بھی اٹھائیں گے" اسٹیٹ بینک مطمئن ہے Forex reserve ڈالر دو سالہ Average ریٹ سرکاری اوپن مارکیٹ ریٹ قابو میں ہیں ڈالر کی غیر معمولی طلب کو SBP-FIA قابو میں لائیں گے pic.twitter.com/PNbtzyfK0G — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) September 16, 2021

He said, “Our trade deficit has increased because the economic growth in the country is picking up, and along with that, international commodity prices are rising, impacting the import bill.”

“If some people start speculating, they must remember that they will be the losers at the end of the day,” he warned.

While breaking its losing streak, the local currency also appreciated against other major currencies on September 16. It gained Rs. 1.98 against the Euro, Rs. 1.64 against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 44 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 93 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD). It also appreciated by 25 paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and by 26 paisas against the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED).