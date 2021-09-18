LIVE BLOG: Shell Tameer Awards 2021

Shell Tameer Awards 2021 are live now where 20 young finalists from across Pakistan will be presenting innovative business ideas around clean energy, women empowerment, technology innovation, circular economy, transport & mobility, and more.

Shell Tameer is an entrepreneurial skills development program for young people aged between 18 and 35. The program offers training on enterprise skills and starting a business, and networking with expert organizations to develop business plans and to secure start-up finance.

Shell Tameer has a two-yearly award scheme to recognize and reward successful young entrepreneurs. Shell Tameer Award is a nationwide competition, to recognize, celebrate and reward young talent making significant contributions in the national entrepreneurship space.

