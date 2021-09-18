PIA to Resume Flights to UK Next Week

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is resuming flight operations to the United Kingdom after Pakistan was taken off its red list yesterday.
According to the details, the national air carrier will start chartered flights to Manchester and London from Islamabad through a chartered company.
Prior to this development, the Secretary of British Transport Grant Shapps had tweeted that “Eight countries and territories will come off the red list from Weds 22 Sept at 4 am, incl. Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives”.
The UK has also made coronavirus testing easier for travelers, as detailed by Shapps:
From Oct 4, if you’re fully [vaccinated] you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow.
The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner also welcomed the UK’s removal of Pakistan from the red list and tweeted,
Pleased to confirm Pakistan is off the red list. I know how difficult the last 5 months were for so many who rely on close links between the United Kingdom & Pakistan.