CAA Restricts Flight Operations of Kuwaiti Airlines Following Ban on PIA

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has restricted the flight operations for two Kuwaiti airlines from 1 October.

The move comes as a tit-for-tat measure from the CAA in response to the non-approval of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Kuwait.

The authority had been requesting the Kuwaiti aviation authority called Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) to let PIA resume its flight operations to the country that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite repeated requests, CAA received no adequate response. Therefore, the aviation authority restricted the operation of one flight each of the Kuwaiti-designated airlines.

The gulf country’s Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been operating flights to and from Pakistan since last month.

The CAA informed the DGCA of its move on Monday through a letter.

“While our national carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to and from Kuwait, approval for the same has not been granted by Kuwaiti CAA,” the letter read.

It said that the Kuwaiti authorities may approve the PIA’s flight operations, keeping in view the facilitation extended to Kuwaiti airlines despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, in the absence of the solicited approval till date, the spirit of commercial reciprocity regarding commercial flight operations between the two states are to be reassessed,” the CAA said.

The authority informed its Kuwaiti counterpart that ‘pending any further non-approval,’ one flight each of Kuwaiti-designated airlines have been restricted from 1 October.