Dedicated Council for Pakistan’s Public Relations, Event Management, Digital & Activation Agencies Announced

Pakistan’s top businesses across the fields of PR, Event Management, Digital, and Activations have come together to form the nation’s first Council, PREDA, which will be dedicated to the aforementioned fields.

PREDA has been founded on the principles of promoting an industry that is transparent, ethical and professional, while also endeavoring to set new benchmarks for industry standards and innovation.

The Council will work closely with relevant businesses, clients, and stakeholders to streamline a unified approach to pertinent policies including but not limited to financial integrity, ethical relationship management, fair businesses practices et al.

The Council will also look to forge closer relationships with related businesses to find common solutions to common problems as well as to serve as a platform for all relevant businesses and clients to seek best practices, engage in constructive industry feedback, and ultimately, to grow and strengthen Pakistan’s global industry footprint.

PREDA will be led by Chairperson Shanaz Ramzi (CEO, Starlinks PR & Events, President TravelinPK), Senior Vice Chairperson Frieha Altaf (CEO & Creative Director, Catwalk Event Management, PR & Production), Vice-Chairperson Selina Rashid Khan (Managing Director, Lotus Client Management & Public Relations), Secretary Muhammad Ahmed Ullah Jung (CEO, Reactivate) and Treasurer Hasan Rizvi (CEO, Bodybeat Group), all of whom will be working in an honorary capacity.

Atiqa Odho (CEO, Odho Consultancy), Fareshteh Aslam (CEO, Talking Point), Anisa Rashid Khan (CEO Raka), Tehmina Khalid (CEO TakeII PR & Warlock Communications), Rasikh Ismail & Pheby Haroon (Founder/Partners PH Solutions), Sarfraz Niazi & Jahanzaib Shafique (Founders/Partners JB & Jaws) Aamir Mazhar (CEO Savvy), Samra Muslim (CEO, Alchemists & Walnut Communications) are founding members of PREDA.

PREDA will soon be open for membership for tax-registered businesses/individuals in the fields of PR, Event Management, Digital Media, and Activations.

For further details please contact: [email protected]