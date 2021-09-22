CPPA Advises NEPRA to Increase Electricity Prices by Rs. 2.7 Per Unit

Electricity prices are likely to increase by Rs. 2.7 per unit, according to a summary sent by Central Power Purchasing Agency to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The increase in electricity prices is being made in the context of monthly fuel price adjustment. CPPA has sent a summary to NEPRA to increase electricity prices.

The government last month produced the most expensive diesel power in history. Last month, electricity was generated at Rs. 22.62 per unit on diesel, CPPA said in its summary. It generated electricity at Rs. 18.24 per unit on furnace oil.

CPPA also generated electricity at Rs. 13.44 per unit on LNG. It generated 15 billion units of electricity at the cost of Rs. 106 billion, and incurred 20 paise per unit line losses.

NEPRA will hear the CPPA summary on September 30. In case of approval, consumers will be burdened with Rs. 25 billion for the month of August.

This increase is sought of 8 ex-WAPDA distribution companies (Discos). K-Electric is excluded in this tariff petition under fuel price adjustment.