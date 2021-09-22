Startups Require Conducive Ecosystem for Pakistan’s Uplift: President Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that the government has put the right policies in place to enable young entrepreneurs to play their part in the country’s prosperity.

During a briefing on the functions of the National Incubation Center (NIC), Pakistan, at NIC Islamabad on Tuesday, the President underlined the importance of creating a conducive environment for startups and supporting them through training and investor linkages and mentorship programs for the country’s socio-economic development.

He said the government was providing business loans to youth on easy terms and conditions under the Kamyab Jawan Program, as it was cognizant of the fact that Pakistan needed to take advantage of its huge youth bulge by equipping them with modern IT-based skills and creating a business-friendly environment in the country. He highlighted the importance of training the youth in the field of IT, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity and cyber-defense.

He also underlined the need to make smart and data-driven decisions to make progress in all fields of life and to fulfill the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Earlier, the President was briefed about various initiatives and performance of NIC. He was informed that NIC was providing a platform and required support to talented entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. During the last four years, he was told, NIC incubated 230 startups which generated almost Rs. 2 billion revenue, besides creating more than 11,000 jobs.

The President appreciated the efforts of NIC in promoting entrepreneurship in the country and providing opportunities to women and differently-abled through the NIC startups.

Secretary IT & Telecom Mr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar, Chief Digital Officer Jazz Mr. Amir Ejaz, Project Director NIC Islamabad Mr. Pervaiz Abbasi, and representatives of National Information Technology Board and other senior officials attended the meeting.